Brazil's justice minister resigns over 'political interference'

BRASÍLIA, Brazil (AFP) — Sergio Moro, Brazil's justice and security minister, resigned on Friday after clashing with President Jair Bolsonaro over the sacking of the federal police chief.

Moro, a former anti-corruption judge, hit out at "political interference" with the federal police, saying he could not do his job without "autonomy" for the force.

The news sparked jitters in the markets with Sao Paulo's stock exchange, the largest in Latin America, plunging more than eight percent and the real dropping to a record low of 5.7 against the US dollar.

"I'm going to start packing up my things and send my resignation letter," said Moro, 47, during a long speech in the capital Brasilia in which he accused the far-right Bolsonaro of "breaking the promise of a carte blanche."

Bolsonaro hit back at Moro, accusing him of being motivated by "ego" and making "unfounded accusations."

The president claimed that he had told several lawmakers before Moro announced his resignation: "Today you will see a person who is committed to himself, to his ego, but not to Brazil."

PERSONAL CONTACT

Moro's resignation came after Bolsonaro sacked federal police chief Mauricio Valeixo, a close Moro ally.

"The change at the head of the federal police without a genuine reason is political interference that harms my credibility and that of the government," said Moro.

Moro said Bolsonaro had told him he was replacing Valeixo because he wanted someone with whom he had "personal contact, whom he could call, ask for information, intelligence reports."

"Providing this type of information is not the job of the federal police," he added, insisting the independence of investigations needs to be preserved.

Moro revealed that Bolsonaro had said one of the reasons he wanted to replace Valeixo was that he was "worried" about some ongoing investigations.

Bolsonaro's decision to sack Valeixo against Moro's advice was "a signal that the president wanted me out," said Moro.

The president claimed Moro had agreed to Valeixo's replacement in exchange for a place on the Supreme Court.

But Moro hit back, saying his ally's position "was never used as currency in exchange for me being named to" the top court.

Sylvio Costa, founder of political website Congresso em Foco, said the president's move was about self-preservation.

"Bolsonaro wants to protect himself. It's the federal police that's investigating various suspected crimes haunting the president, his family and allies," said Costa.