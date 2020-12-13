Brazil's vaccination plan assailed as 'incompetent'
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (AFP) - President Jair Bolsonaro faced scathing criticism Sunday over his government's plan -- or lack thereof, opponents said -- to vaccinate the population against COVID-19 in Brazil, the country with the second-highest death toll worldwide.
Brazil published its vaccination plan Saturday with notable holes, including a start date and details of how to reach its target of 70 percent of the population.
That prompted a new salvo of criticism of the far-right president, who has persistently defied expert advice on containing the pandemic and recently declared he did not plan to be vaccinated.
"Enough shenanigans with the vaccine!" leading newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo said in a front-page editorial.
"President Jair Bolsonaro's murderous stupidity in the face of the coronavirus pandemic has surpassed all limits."
Rival daily Estado de Sao Paulo condemned the government's "lethal incompetence."
"Faced with the worst health crisis of our era, this government's response will be remembered as disastrous in every sense... right up to its vaccination plan," it said.
The plan, which the Supreme Court required the government to present, gives a rough sketch of the target populations and vaccines to be used in Brazil's initial immunization drive.
It envisions four phases targeting sensitive groups, including health workers, the elderly, indigenous Brazilians and teachers, for a total of 51.6 million people, or 24 percent of the population of 212 million.
The plan says the optimal target is to vaccinate more than 70 percent of the population but provides no details on how to reach that figure.
Experts said details on the timeline, logistics and sources of vaccines were also lacking.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy