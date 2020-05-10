Breakdown of Jamaica's 498 COVID-19 cases – two from quarantined St Mary area

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) has just informed that there were eight new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

With the addition of these eight cases the Jamaican total stands at 498.

The country recorded 16 additional recoveries bringing this total to 78.

The eight new confirmed cases include five males and three females, with ages ranging from 23 to 76 years. Two are imported cases, both of them males, aged 23 and 30 years respectively, from St Ann.

The two, who are both asymptomatic, and in isolation at a Government facility, were among the 122 Jamaicans to return to the island recently under the controlled re-entry programme.

So far, 101 of those 122 individuals who recently returned to the island have been tested. Ninety-six results are in, including the two positives. Ninety-four are negative and five are pending.

Another two of the newly confirmed cases are a 25-year-old female and a 57-year-old male from the communities under quarantine in St Mary.

The communities of Annotto Bay, Dover and Enfield in St Mary were placed under a 14 day-quarantine,

effective last Thursday, May 7. The parish's health department is conducting contact tracing

in these communities.

Thirty-seven samples were collected from Enfield on Thursday. All 37 results have been received and include the two positives, 34 negatives and one

pending. The two positive individuals have been placed in isolation.

The other four of the eight new cases recorded in the last 24 hours are all contacts of confirmed cases.

They are two females and two males from Kingston and St Andrew with ages ranging from 26 to 76 years.

There are 224 confirmed COVID-19 cases related to the Alorica workplace in St Catherine. They are primarily from St Catherine and Kingston and St Andrew with ages ranging from 17 to 53 years. They include 168 females and 56 males.

At this time in Jamaica, there are:

- 37 imported cases;

- 224 linked to Alorica;

- 187 that are contacts of confirmed cases including

93 who are contacts of employees of Alorica;

- 24 that are local transmission not epidemiologically linked; and

- 26 that are under investigation.

The MOHW said the latest figures have been updated following investigation, review and reclassification of cases under investigation.

Three hundred and three or 61% of the confirmed cases are females and 195 or 39% are males. Their ages range from two months to 87 years.

The number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 256, bringing the total number of samples tested on the island to 6,889. Of that 6,889, in addition to the 498 positives, there are 6,341 negatives and 50 pending.