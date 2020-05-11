Breakdown of Jamaica's 505 COVID-19 cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica - There are now 505 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the island.
In the last 24 hours, three additional individuals have tested positive.
The three new cases are two males and one female with ages ranging from 19 to 28 years.
All three are imported cases, from the recent group of repatriated individuals who are now in isolation at a facility in St Ann. There are now six positives from the re-entry group all from the Marella Discovery 2 ship.
Jamaica now has:
•41 imported cases
•190 cases are contacts of confirmed cases (25 cases are import-related, 60 are related to local transmission cases (not epidemiologically linked).
•95 are contacts of employees of Alorica and 10 are contacts of confirmed cases under investigation)
•24 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically-linked.
•250 are under investigation (224 of those under investigation are linked to Alorica.
•304 or (60%) of the confirmed cases are females and there are 201 (40%) males; while the ages of all confirmed cases range from two months to 87 years.
• 90 patients have recovered.
• 9 patients have died.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy