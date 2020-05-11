Breakdown of Jamaica's 505 COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica - There are now 505 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the island.

In the last 24 hours, three additional individuals have tested positive.

The three new cases are two males and one female with ages ranging from 19 to 28 years.

All three are imported cases, from the recent group of repatriated individuals who are now in isolation at a facility in St Ann. There are now six positives from the re-entry group all from the Marella Discovery 2 ship.

Jamaica now has:

•41 imported cases

•190 cases are contacts of confirmed cases (25 cases are import-related, 60 are related to local transmission cases (not epidemiologically linked).

•95 are contacts of employees of Alorica and 10 are contacts of confirmed cases under investigation)

•24 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically-linked.

•250 are under investigation (224 of those under investigation are linked to Alorica.

•304 or (60%) of the confirmed cases are females and there are 201 (40%) males; while the ages of all confirmed cases range from two months to 87 years.

• 90 patients have recovered.

• 9 patients have died.