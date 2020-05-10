Breakdown of Jamaica's 502 COVID-19 cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica – After today's report from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Jamaica now has 502 positive cases of COVID-19 with four new cases occurring over the last 24 hours.
Jamaica now has 38 imported cases; 190 contacts of confirmed cases, which includes 25 cases import-related, 60 related to local transmission cases (not epidemiologically linked), 95 are contacts of employees of the business process outsourcing entity Alorica which is located in Portmore, St Catherine and 10 are contacts of confirmed cases under investigation.
Additionally, there are 24 local transmission cases not epidemiologically-linked and 250 cases are under investigation, including 224 linked to Alorica and 26 others.
Some 303 (61%) of the confirmed cases in Jamaica are females and there are 199 (39%) males; while the ages of all confirmed cases range from two months to 87 years.
The number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 212. Overall, 7,101 samples have now been tested with 6,546 negatives and 53 samples pending.
There are 416 patients in isolation and 129 individuals are in quarantine at a government facility.
