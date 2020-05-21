Breakdown of Jamaica's 534 COVID-19 cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica — There are now 534 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the island.
In the last 24 hours, five additional individuals have tested positive.
The five new cases are three males and two females. Two cases are from Kingston and St Andrew, one is from Portland, one from St Mary and another whose address is being ascertained.
Two of the newly confirmed cases are from the group of repatriated Jamaicans, who arrived from the United Kingdom on Wednesday, May 7. The remaining three cases are under investigation.
Meanwhile, another 10 Jamaicans have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 181. The island's recovery rate now stands at 34 per cent.
Some 319 or 60 per cent of the confirmed cases are females and 215 or 40 per cent are males. They continue to range in age from two months to 87 years.
The number of deaths remains at nine or 1.7 per cent.
Jamaica now has:
- 52 imported cases;
- 234 that are related to the workplace cluster in St Catherine;
- 206 that are contacts of confirmed cases;
- 26 that are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; and
- 16 that are under investigation.
Clinical Management Summary as at 3:00 pm on May 21, 2020
|
Total Samples Tested
Samples tested in the last 24 hours
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|
9,178
157
28
|
Positive Results
|
534
|
Negative Results
|
8,572
|
Pending Results
|
72
|
Deceased
|
9
|
Recovered & Released
|
181
|
Number in Facility Quarantine
Number in Hospital (including suspected positive cases)
|
199
25
|
Patients Moderately Ill
|
0
|
Patients Critically Ill
|
0
|
Patients in Facility Isolation
|
197
|
Patients in Home Isolation
|
139
|
Patients in Transitional Facilities
|
10
