Breakdown of Jamaica's 544 COVID-19 cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica — There are now 544 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the island.
In the last 24 hours, 10 additional individuals have tested positive.
The 10 new cases consist of six males and four females with ages ranging from four to 61 years.
Five of the new cases are from the repatriated Jamaicans who arrived on the cruise ship in Falmouth, Trelawny earlier this week. Of these imported cases, there are four males and one female. Two have local address in St James; one in Manchester; one in St Catherine, and one in Hanover.
The remaining five cases consist of one male and four females. Three are from Kingston and St Andrew and two from St Catherine. Among these are three contacts of confirmed cases and two that are under investigation.
There are now 344 active cases of the virus in the country.
Meanwhile, 10 more patients have recovered from the virus bringing the total number of recoveries to 191. The island's recovery rate now stands at 35.1 per cent.
Some 324 or 60 per cent of all confirmed cases are females and 220 or 40 per cent are males. They continue to range in age from two months to 87 years.
The number of deaths remains at nine or 1.7 per cent.
Jamaica now has:
- 57 imported cases;
- 234 that are related to the workplace cluster in St Catherine;
- 210 that are contacts of confirmed cases;
- 26 that are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; and
- 17 that are under investigation.
Clinical Management Summary as at 5:00 pm on Friday, May 22, 2020
|
Total Samples Tested
Samples tested in the last 24 hours
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|
9,554
376
94
|
Positive Results
|
544
|
Negative Results
|
8,934
|
Pending Results
|
76
|
Deceased
|
9
|
Recovered & Released
|
191
|
Number in Facility Quarantine
Number in Hospital (including suspected positive cases)
|
600
24
|
Patients Moderately Ill
|
0
|
Patients Critically Ill
|
0
|
Patients in Facility Isolation
|
197
|
Patients in Home Isolation
|
134
|
Patients in Transitional Facilities
|
10
