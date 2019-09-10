Briana Williams anti-doping case set for Sept 23 to 25
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica's Under-20 World double sprint champion Briana Williams' dream of going to the IAAF Senior Doha World Championship this year was basically dashed as her anti-doping case has been set for September 23, 24 and 25.
The World Championship is set to begin two days later on Friday, September 27 with the first round of the women's 100 metre slated for Saturday, September 28.
Williams who ran a personal best of 10.94 while finishing third at the Jamaican Championship, had qualified for the 100m at the World Championships in Doha, but was later said to have failed a drug test and was found to have the diuretic Hydrochlorothiazide in her system during competition.
The 17-year-old, who is based in Florida, was said to have declared to have taken a cold medicine, Pharma Cold and Flu, which was found to contain elements of the diuretic. If found guilty, Williams faces a maximum ban of four years.
Howard Walker
