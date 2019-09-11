Briana Williams named in World Champs team pending hearing

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Despite the anti-doping case casting a shadow of doubt over her participation at the IAAF Doha World Championships, Jamaica's Under-20 World double sprint champion Briana Williams was today named in Jamaica's 55-member team to the September 27 to October 6 event.

Williams, whose case is set for September 23, 24 and 25, is said to be “innocent until proven guilty” and as such is listed among a star-studded team announced by the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) at a press conference.

The 17-year-old Williams has been listed alongside Olympic champions Elaine Thompson and Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce for the 100 metre and 4X100m relay, pending her anti-doping disciplinary hearing.

Jonielle Smith has been listed as reserve for the event.

Williams ran a personal best of 10.94 seconds while finishing third at the Jamaica National Championships and qualified for the 100m at the World Championships in Doha, but later failed a drug test by way of the diuretic hydrochlorothiazide.

However, the Florida-based athlete is said to have declared taking a cold medicine, Pharma Cold and Flu, which had been administered to her by her mother, Sharon Simpson.

Her camp has claimed that the over-the-counter pills were contaminated with elements of the diuretic. If found guilty, Williams could face a maximum ban of four years.

Meanwhile, Yohan Blake, Rasheed Dwyer and Tyquendo Tracey have been listed for the men's 100m, while Akeem Bloomfield will join Demish Gaye and Rusheen McDonald in the men's 400m.