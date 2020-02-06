Briana Williams to face idol Allyson Felix

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaican sprinting prodigy Briana Williams will line up against one of her idols Allyson Felix in the 60m at the 113th staging of the Millrose Games on Saturday in New York.

Williams, the 2018 World Under-20 sprint double champion, has been drawn in lane seven, just outside of Felix in lane six.

“I've been looking up to Allyson ever since I started track,” said Williams.

“This is pretty awesome that I get to race against her. She has accomplished so much especially at a young age. I'm excited about the line-up,” she added

The 17-year-old Williams has a personal best of 7.25 seconds while finishing second at the Clemson Indoor meet on January 11.

She followed that up with a relatively easy 7.15 clocking, but this time, outdoors at the Queens Jackson Meet at the National Stadium in Kingston.

The 34-year-old Felix, who is twice Williams' age, is one of the most decorated athletes of all time inclusive of six Olympic gold and 13 World Championships gold.

The versatile Felix, who can run from 60m to 400m, has a personal best of 7.10 over 60m and will make her presence felt.

Also in the race is last year's third-place finisher Javianne Oliver of the United States who has a personal best of 7.02 and has done 7.16 this season.

