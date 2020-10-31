Britain reaches more than 1 million virus cases

LONDON, United Kingdom (AP) — Britain has recorded more than one million cases of the coronavirus since the start of the outbreak.

The British Department of Health on Saturday announced 21,915 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 1.01 million cases.

The United States, India, Brazil, Russia, France, Spain, Argentina and Colombia also have recorded more than one million cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Scientists say the number of cases is likely much higher because of a lack of testing and reporting.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce new restrictions Saturday to help combat a coronavirus surge.

Britain's confirmed death toll is 46,555, the highest in Europe and fifth highest in the world.