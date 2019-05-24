Britain's May announces resignation in emotional end

"It is and will always remain a matter of deep regret to me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit," May, her voice breaking and close to tears, said outside her Downing Street office.

The 62-year-old leader said she would step down as head of the Conservative Party on June 7.

She will remain as prime minister in a caretaker role until a replacement is elected by the party before July 20.

The party's leader automatically becomes prime minister.