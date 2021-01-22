British Airways cuts back to one London/Bermuda flight per week

HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC)— British Airways (BA) has announced a further cut to service between Bermuda and the United Kingdom because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline – which had offered five flights per week in December – will reduce service to one flight per week.

As of next week, flights will arrive in Bermuda from Gatwick Airport on Thursdays and return to the UK on Fridays.

Earlier this month the airline — the sole carrier on the route — said it was reducing flights from five a week to two.

Asked about the second change this month, a BA spokeswoman said: “Like other airlines, due to the current Coronavirus pandemic and global travel restrictions we are operating a reduced and dynamic schedule.

“Our focus is on keeping crucial air links open – transporting vital goods and ensuring people who are permitted to travel can continue to do so safely.”

Meanwhile, Air Canada flights from Toronto to Bermuda will be grounded until at least the spring, the airline has confirmed, leaving the island with no direct link to the North American country.

A company spokesman said increased travel restrictions were among factors that affected short-range bookings.

He said that flights to Bermuda were “temporarily suspended until at least April 12, 2021”.

Air Canada said last month its weekly Toronto to Bermuda service would be suspended after its January 8 flight until February 12 “reflecting current market conditions”.

But it announced that services across the network would be further reduced as part of its COVID-19 mitigation and recovery plan.

WestJet, another Canadian carrier, halted flights to the island when Bermuda closed its airport on March 20 last year.

A spokeswoman for Skyport, operators of Bermuda's LF Wade International Airport, said: “As with (these) announcements by Air Canada and British Airways, airlines continue to make difficult decisions regarding capacity adjustments to Bermuda and throughout their networks in response to this unprecedented global decline in travel demand.

“Total passenger traffic at the LF Wade International Airport for 2020 was down nearly 80 per cent versus 2019 and is not expected to begin showing signs of recovery until the second half of 2021 and into 2022.

“Until then, we can expect airlines to further modify their schedules as travel demand warrants and as countries continue to manage the transmission of COVID-19 and the roll out of vaccine supplies.”

She added: “For January, traditionally Bermuda's slowest month notwithstanding the impacts of the pandemic, the island has maintained service to and from Miami, Atlanta, New York and London, with charter flight service to the Azores.”