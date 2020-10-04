British Airways increasing flights to the Caribbean
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — British Airways has increased the number of destinations it is flying to this October — this includes both short haul and long haul destinations.
Among these are flights to the Caribbean as well as a holiday deal to Barbados.
Flights to Grenada are scheduled to return on October 14 and new Heathrow services to Barbados will launch on October 17.
“We're glad to be returning to more destinations this month, connecting the UK with more and more countries around the world,” said the Director of Network and Alliances with British Airways, Neil Chernoff.
The airline has also launched a new route from London to Bermuda.
According to British Airways, it has scheduled regular daily flights, operated by Boeing 777-200, from London Heathrow airport (LHR) to Bermuda (BDA).
Daily flights from Heathrow to Bermuda are scheduled to start on March 28, 2021.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy