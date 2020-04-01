British American Tobacco working on COVID-19 vaccine using tobacco leaves, says report
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Reuters news agency is reporting that British American Tobacco says its US biotech unit is working on a potential vaccine for COVID-19 using proteins extracted from tobacco leaves.
According to the Reuters report, the company said on Wednesday that Kentucky BioProcessing (KBP), the unit developing the vaccine, could produce between one million and three million doses per week starting in June, with support from US government agencies and the right manufacturers.
“British American Tobacco said KBP, a division of BAT's US unit Reynolds American Inc, would develop the vaccine on a not-for-profit basis,” the Reuters story said.
“The vaccine, currently undergoing pre-clinical testing, uses a cloned portion of COVID-19's genetic sequence to create an antigen that is then inserted into tobacco plants for reproduction,” Reuters added.
“Once harvested, the antigens — substances that induce an immune response in the body — are extracted and purified and inserted into the body to fight the virus, the company said, adding that the formulation it is developing is stable at room temperature, unlike conventional vaccines which often require refrigeration,” the Reuters report added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy