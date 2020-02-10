British Appeal Court halts deportations to Jamaica – Sky News

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Sky News has just tweeted that the Court of Appeal in Britain has halted the planned deportation of 50 Jamaicans tomorrow “saying that they had not been allowed proper access to legal advice as they did not have working mobile sim cards while in immigration detention”.

The news comes after the BBC reported that more than 170 MPs urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to halt the deportation until a review into the Windrush scandal is published.

The BBC also reported that Duncan Lewis, a law firm representing some of the people on the flight, told the station's Victoria Derbyshire programme that they are launching judicial review proceedings.

The firm said the flight's passengers include people who are “potential victims of trafficking, groomed as children by drug gangs running county lines networks and later pursued in the criminal justice system as serious offenders” the BBC said.

