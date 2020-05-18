British MPs vote for new post-Brexit immigration system
LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP)— British MPs on Monday gave their initial backing to legislation ending free movement of workers with the European Union, but the vote was overshadowed by a row over foreign healthcare staff and coronavirus.
The bill would abolish the special immigration status for citizens of the EU, the European Economic Area and Switzerland when a post-Brexit transition period expires on December 31.
It does not give details of what new controls would be introduced, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already outlined plans for a points-based immigration system that prioritises migrants with high-skilled jobs.
The desire to control Britain's borders, namely ending the free movement of labour with the other 27 EU nations, was a key driver of the 2016 referendum vote to leave the bloc.
Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Monday that the new system would be "firmer, fairer and simpler", and would "play a vital role" in Britain's recovery from coronavirus.
But Nick Thomas-Symonds, from the main opposition Labour party, accused the government of alienating the people Britain relied on during the outbreak.
Migrants will be expected to earn at least £25,600 (28,600 euros, US$31,200) a year under the new system, the government has said -- below the national median of £30,420, but more than many health and social care jobs are paid.
- 'Rank hypocrisy' -
"It is rank hypocrisy towards our National Health Service (NHS) and care workers... to stand and clap for them on a Thursday night, and then tell them that they are not welcome in the UK on a Monday," Thomas-Symonds said.
He was referring to the weekly practice in Britain to applaud care workers for their work tackling the coronavirus.
Just over 13 per cent of staff in the state-run NHS have a non-British nationality, and 5.5 per cent are from other EU countries, according to official figures.
Patel noted the government has already introduced a fast-track visa for doctors, nurses and other health professionals.
In addition, it has promised an automatic one-year visa extension for frontline health and care workers already in Britain, whose visas are due to expire before October.
Labour and other opposition MPs voted against the bill in its first stage, but Johnson's Conservatives have a majority in the House of Commons, and it passed by 351 votes to 252.
Britain left the EU on January 31 after years of political wrangling over how to implement the result of the Brexit vote.
But it agreed a standstill transition with Brussels until the end of December, during which free movement continues, to allow the two sides to agree a new relationship.
Ireland will be exempt from the new immigration controls, due to a common travel area with Britain dating to before they both joined the EU in 1973.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy