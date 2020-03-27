British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Friday that he is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

"Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus," he said on Twitter.

"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus.

"Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives."