British Virgin Islands asks the UK to assist in retrieving shipment of COVID-19 medical supplies
TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands (CMC)— Health Minister of the British Virgin Islands Carvin Malone says the country has sought the assistance of the United Kingdom government to retrieve a shipment of medical supplies that was bound for the territory but was seized by United States authorities.
According to Malone the shipment was seized because of the United States government's recent order to 'prevent the export of N-95 respirators, surgical masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment (PPE)'.
He said the BVI's shipment contained US$12,000 worth of PPEs to help protect local health workers from contracting the coronavirus.
“I have since reported the incident to the governor who would — through diplomatic channels — be able to find ways in which we can get the goods released,” Malone said in a local broadcast.
“We want to make sure that we have a clear path [for our] purchases of medical replacement supplies through the United States and we would be grateful it would be handled effectively by the UK government and the US government. So I see no issue in terms of it being resolved.”
The items seized include N-95 masks, gloves, and gowns, Malone said.
According to US President, Donald Trump, his administration banned the export of coronavirus protective gear because the USA “needs these items immediately for domestic use”.
The US has surpassed China has the country the single highest number of coronavirus cases.
British Virgin Islands asks the UK to assist in retrieving shipment of COVID-19 medical supplies
TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands (CMC)— Health Minister of the British Virgin Islands Carvin Malone says the country has sought the assistance of the United Kingdom government to retrieve a shipment of medical supplies that was bound for the territory but was seized by United States authorities.
According to Malone the shipment was seized because of the United States government's recent order to 'prevent the export of N-95 respirators, surgical masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment (PPE)'.
He said the BVI's shipment contained US$12,000 worth of PPEs to help protect local health workers from contracting the coronavirus.
“I have since reported the incident to the governor who would — through diplomatic channels — be able to find ways in which we can get the goods released,” Malone said in a local broadcast.
“We want to make sure that we have a clear path [for our] purchases of medical replacement supplies through the United States and we would be grateful it would be handled effectively by the UK government and the US government. So I see no issue in terms of it being resolved.”
The items seized include N-95 masks, gloves, and gowns, Malone said.
According to US President, Donald Trump, his administration banned the export of coronavirus protective gear because the USA “needs these items immediately for domestic use”.
The US has surpassed China has the country the single highest number of coronavirus cases.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy