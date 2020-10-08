British Virgin Islands rocked by 5.1 earthquake

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands (CMC) — Sections of the British Virgin Islands were rocked by an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Puerto Rico Seismic Network, the earthquake was felt around 2:30 pm (local time).

The epicentre of the tremor was 51.64 kilometres south-southeast of the island of Virgin Gorda and 59.76 kilometres southeast of Road Town, Tortola.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.