British Virgin Islands slaps travel ban on people travelling from UK
TORTOLA, BVI (CMC)— The government of the British Virgin Islands (BVI) has implemented a travel ban on people travelling from the United Kingdom to the territory.
In making the recent announcement, Health Minister Carvin Malone said the ban will take effect on January 11.
The ban will not apply to nationals, Belongers, residents, work permit holders, persons permitted to reside in the territory, diplomats, and persons employed by government and its statutory bodies.
“Cabinet decided to implement a 14-day quadrant or quarantine period for all persons allowed to travel to the BVI under the previously-mentioned exceptions, provided that they undergo a RT-PCR testing regime on days on entry — day 0, day 7, and day 14,” Malone stated.
“Cabinet decided to use 20 positive cases as a trigger to inform a decision regarding travel restrictions to the territory except for nationals, Belongers, residents, work permit holders, persons permitted to reside in the territory, diplomats and persons employed by government and statutory agencies.”
Malone also told legislators that the government's Public Health Order that expired on Thursday has been extended until January 15.
The health minister added that the government does not make these protocol decisions lightly.
“We must be ready to make the hard decisions and implement what is necessary to keep the territory and the people's lives safe here in the Virgin Islands,” he said.
