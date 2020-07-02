British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell arrested in Epstein case

NEW YORK, United States (AFP) — Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend of late financier Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in the United States on Thursday by FBI officers investigating his sex crimes, multiple US media outlets reported.

NBC and ABC said Maxwell, the daughter of late newspaper baron Robert Maxwell, was detained in New Hampshire and is due to appear in court there later in the day.

Epstein hanged himself in a New York cell in August last year while awaiting trial on charges of trafficking minors for sex and US prosecutors are investigating whether he had any accomplices.