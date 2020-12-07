Broadband users in the Caribbean affected by Subsea fibre break

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) — Broad Internet customers in several Caribbean countries were experiencing problems on Monday after their providers informed of a possible fibre fault between Antigua and the French island of Guadeloupe on the Xtera-Optima ECFS segment.

“Valued customers we are aware that some of you may be experiencing an outage with your internet services. Preliminary investigations indicate that the cause if a technical issue with our international upstream internet suppliers which is affecting multiple internet providers across the Caribbean,” the Irish-owned telecommunications company, Digicel, said in a statement.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and assure you that we are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible,” it added.

The British-owned telecommunication firm, Cable and Wireless, which operates in the Caribbean as Flow, said that it could take several days to resolve the situation.

“Splicers and additional divers are arriving in Guadeloupe today. Guadeloupe fibre repair and restoration activity will commence tomorrow. This will be a temporary solution in order to quickly re-establish traffic connectivity. A tentative estimate time of repair of Thursday, December 10, has been provided,” it added.

Both providers said that broadband internet may be unavailable for some time and that countries like Trinidad and Tobago, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Barbados will experience service degradation.