Broadcast Commission stages Online Protection workshops

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Broadcasting Commission will launch its series of Online Protection workshops starting Monday, March 2 at The Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St Andrew.

According to the Commission, the workshops will focus on educating the public on the dangers that children, young people and adults face online.

The sessions will also provide tools to help people stay safe while using the Internet and social/messaging platforms, the Commission said adding that it has partnered with Get Safe Online, one of the UK's leading sources of information on online safety.