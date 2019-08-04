Broadcaster Tony Young is dead
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Broadcaster Tony "TY" Young, whose career in radio included career-defining stops at the Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation and KLAS-Sports Radio, died Saturday at the University of the West Indies.
Fellow broadcaster Owen Brown, who knew Young for 35 years, confirmed his death. Brown told OBSERVER ONLINE that he last spoke to him by phone on Friday.
Young had been ill for an extended period, but no cause of death was given at press time.
A graduate of Calabar High School, Young got his start in radio in Ocho Rios at Radio North East, a JBC affiliate. His next stop was the JBC where he first met Brown who remembers them becoming "instant friends."
Brown said Young was emcee at his 1987 wedding.
According to Brown, "Once you met Tony, it was a lasting memory. He was always positive and that never changed."
Young came to prominence at the (now defunct) JBC as host of the Tony Young Show before moving to KLAS. He also had a four-year stint at Roots FM as chairman after which he returned to KLAS.
Young is survived by his wife Marlene, one child and grandchild.
Howard Campbell
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy