Broadcaster Tony Young is dead

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Broadcaster Tony "TY" Young, whose career in radio included career-defining stops at the Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation and KLAS-Sports Radio, died Saturday at the University of the West Indies.

Fellow broadcaster Owen Brown, who knew Young for 35 years, confirmed his death. Brown told OBSERVER ONLINE that he last spoke to him by phone on Friday.

Young had been ill for an extended period, but no cause of death was given at press time.

A graduate of Calabar High School, Young got his start in radio in Ocho Rios at Radio North East, a JBC affiliate. His next stop was the JBC where he first met Brown who remembers them becoming "instant friends."

Brown said Young was emcee at his 1987 wedding.

According to Brown, "Once you met Tony, it was a lasting memory. He was always positive and that never changed."

Young came to prominence at the (now defunct) JBC as host of the Tony Young Show before moving to KLAS. He also had a four-year stint at Roots FM as chairman after which he returned to KLAS.

Young is survived by his wife Marlene, one child and grandchild.

Howard Campbell