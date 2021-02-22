Broadcasting Commission, PSOJ mourn business exec Greta Bogues

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Broadcasting Commission of Jamaica (BCJ) and the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) have expressed sadness at the passing of business executive Greta Bogues.

BCJ hailed Bogues as an outstanding corporate executive and an expert in corporate governance.

Over several years, she worked to develop director's tools to support strategic board oversight in both the private and public sectors, the commission recalled.

In 2001, she spearheaded the establishment of the PSOJ Corporate Governance Committee, which trained executives in principles of corporate governance and was also instrumental in establishing the public sector corporate governance awards.

The commission said it, like many other public and private sectors bodies, benefitted greatly from her expertise, working closely with her to modernise the BCJ's corporate governance framework.

“Her passing has left a void in the Jamaican business and civic community,” said the BCJ.

Meanwhile, PSOJ President Keith Duncan, in expressing his deep sorrow at Bogues' passing, stated that, “The PSOJ, and I personally, are experiencing an unimaginable loss that is difficult to process. Greta was committed to, and evoked excellence in those with whom she worked. She was a stalwart in the private sector and a servant to Jamaica who could be relied on to give her all in any effort with which she was tasked.”

Bogues' professional experience spanned the financial industry, non-profit, education, and the distribution and manufacturing sector. She served as the first female chief executive officer (CEO) of the consolidated business association secretariat of the PSOJ, Jamaica Exporters' Association and Jamaica Bankers Association in 2001.

She returned to the PSOJ at a critical juncture in 2020, to serve as Chief Executive Officer (Interim) spearheading a number of initiatives as part of the organisation's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“She was a treasure to us here at the PSOJ – and even more so to her country. We are beyond grateful for the time she served and the invaluable contribution that she made. We express our deepest condolences to her family,” Duncan added.