Broken main disrupts water supply in sections of Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising customers served by the Two Meetings Treatment Plant in Manchester that the current disruption in their water supply is due to a broken main.

The NWC said its teams are working to resolve the issue by 5:00 pm today.

Affected areas include: Laughton Town, Junction, Mt Mariah, Alston, Tweedside, Peckham, Water Works, Balliston, Cow Pen, Booth Town, Malcolm Town, Nine Mile, Santa Hill, Bullocks, Spauldings, Saunguenetti, Limit, Cobbla, Village Street, Walderston, Mizpah, Mt Olivett, White Shop and surrounding areas.