Broken main disrupts water supply along Constant Spring system

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that it will be necessary to carry out a shutdown of the Constant Spring Treatment Plant to facilitate the completion of emergency repair work in the vicinity of the Marketplace complex along Constant Spring Road.

The NWC said that the estimated completion time is midnight, Tuesday, June 11.

The water distributor is also reminding motorists of possible traffic delays along Constant Spring Road is urging them to obey the directions of the work teams on site.