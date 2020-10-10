Broken main disrupts water supply in sections of Hanover

HANOVER, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) says a broken main is causing water supply disruptions to customers served by the Shettlewood, Copse and Ramble facilities in Hanover.

The NWC said teams are working to repair the broken main. A timeline for reconnection, however, was not given.



Affected areas include Chester Castle, Ramble, Knockalva, Copse, Pearces Village, Shettlewood, Friendship, Lethe, Burnt Ground, Mount Peto, Bessie Baker, Forrest and Haughton Grove.