Broken main disrupts water supply in sections of St Andrew — NWC
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that customers in several St Andrew communities are now experiencing water supply disruptions as a result of pipeline repairs that are now underway in the Queensborough area of St Andrew.
According to the company, the repairs are scheduled to be completed by 2:00 pm this afternoon, July 30.
Queensborough, Queensbury, Perkins Boulevard, sections of Red Hills Road and surrounding areas will experience no water or low water conditions for the duration of this work, the NWC said.
