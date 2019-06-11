Broken main on Constant Spring Road affects traffic flow
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are advising the public to exercise extreme caution on Constant Spring Road in the vicinity of Dunrobin Avenue, Kingston 10, as a broken water main is currently impeding the flow of traffic.
The police's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) in an advisory this morning, urged motorists to expect delays from Dunrobin Avenue onto Constant Spring Road heading into Half Way Tree.
The north-bound lane is currently being used to facilitate south-bound traffic (motorists heading into Half Way Tree), resulting in north-bound traffic being diverted to Red Hills Road, said CCU.
Police officers are currently along the roadways carrying out traffic management duties and are asking motorists to comply with their instructions to assist in reducing the traffic congestion.
