Broken main on Washington Boulevard leaves communities without water
KINGSTON, Jamaica—Communities off Washington Boulevard currently without water will have to wait until tomorrow morning for the service to be restored, the National Water Commission (NWC) has said. The Commission reported this afternoon that water supply along Washington Boulevard has been disrupted by a broken transmission main in proximity to the Patrick Drive and Washington Boulevard intersection.
"As the company mobilises to commence the emergency pipeline repairs, customers supplied by the pipeline system will experience no water conditions until these necessary works are completed," NWC said.
Restoration time is estimated for 6:00 am on Thursday, October 15, 2020.
Areas affected include: Tom Cringle Drive, Duhaney Park, Washington Gardens, sections of Patrick City and Pembroke Hall, sections of Molynes Road and roads leading off, Seaward Drive, Penwood, Olympic Gardens, sections of Waterhouse, and sections of Waltham Park.
