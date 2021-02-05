Broken mains disrupt water supply to Mandeville, environs

MANCHESTER, Jamaica —The National Water Commission (NWC) says that water supply to Mandeville and some surrounding communities have been disrupted due to broken mains on Ward Avenue and Waltham Road in the parish.

Areas impacted include Greenvale, Balvenie, Mandeville town, Caledonia Road, Caledonia Meadows, May Day, Brumalia, Mike Town, Decarteret Road, Greenvale Road, McKinley Road, Cedar Grove and environs.

NWC said that their team is working to complete emergency repair works by 5:00 pm today Friday, February 5, 2021.