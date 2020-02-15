Broken pipe forces water lock-off to Washington Blvd, environs today

ST ANDREW, Jamaica – The National Water Commission (NWC) says that it will be carrying out emergency repair work to a section of a damaged pipeline that will require the shutdown of the White Marl water supply system.

This system provides water to the Washington Boulevard and its environs via the Ferry pipeline, NWC said, adding that based on this work, customers in several areas will experience water supply disruptions between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm, today, February 15.

Affected areas include: Washington Boulevard, sections of Washington Gardens, Hughenden, Molynes Road, Seaward Drive, Olympic Way, Penwood, Waterhouse and surrounding areas