Broken pipeline causes disruption in St Andrew water supply

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) says a broken section of pipeline has forced the shutdown of the water supply along a section of the Mona network in St Andrew.



The NWC said that has resulted in a disruption of supply to customers situated off Wellington Drive, along Blue Castle Drive as well as sections of Mona Heights.

The NWC said teams are working to restore connection by 5:00 pm today.

Areas affected: Wellington Drive, Ottawa Avenue, Suarez Close, Blue Castle Drive, Marigold Way, Iris Close, Aralia Drive, Plumbago Path, Geranium Path, Orchid Path, Gerbera Drive, Violet Avenue, Gardenia Avenue, Garden Boulevard and all roads to the south including: Begonia Drive, Anthurium Drive, Lily Way, Spathodia Avenue, Sun flower Way and Palmoral Avenue.