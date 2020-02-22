Broken pipeline disrupts water supply to Forest Hills, environs in St Andrew

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says that a broken pipeline in the Stanmore Terrace area in St Andrew has forced the shutdown of operations at the Forest Hills facility.

According to the NWC, the shutdown also impacts the series of interlinked relift stations that are dependent on the Forest Hills facility and will result in a disruption of regular water supply to the communities served by the plants.

The NWC said that it is working to complete these repairs by later this evening to facilitate the re-charging of the system.

It is estimated that most customers will have restoration of water supply by 6:00 am on Sunday, February 23, the NWC said.

Areas affected include sections of Lower Red Hills Road and all roads leading off, Rock Pond Red Hills, Brentwood, Leas Flat, Belvedere, Mosquito Valley, Sterling Castle, Forest Hills, Perkins Boulevard, Meadowbrook Estate, Coopers Hill, Castle James, Padmore, Swain Spring, Maverly Mountain, Burnt Side, Burnt Side Valley, Brentwood, Sterling Castle Heights, East Kirkland Heights, Red Hills Square and Belvedere.