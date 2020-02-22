Broken pipeline disrupts water supply to Forest Hills, environs in St Andrew
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says that a broken pipeline in the Stanmore Terrace area in St Andrew has forced the shutdown of operations at the Forest Hills facility.
According to the NWC, the shutdown also impacts the series of interlinked relift stations that are dependent on the Forest Hills facility and will result in a disruption of regular water supply to the communities served by the plants.
The NWC said that it is working to complete these repairs by later this evening to facilitate the re-charging of the system.
It is estimated that most customers will have restoration of water supply by 6:00 am on Sunday, February 23, the NWC said.
Areas affected include sections of Lower Red Hills Road and all roads leading off, Rock Pond Red Hills, Brentwood, Leas Flat, Belvedere, Mosquito Valley, Sterling Castle, Forest Hills, Perkins Boulevard, Meadowbrook Estate, Coopers Hill, Castle James, Padmore, Swain Spring, Maverly Mountain, Burnt Side, Burnt Side Valley, Brentwood, Sterling Castle Heights, East Kirkland Heights, Red Hills Square and Belvedere.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy