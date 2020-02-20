Broken pipelines affecting water supply to Hellshire

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says that emergency repair work is now being carried out on two pipelines that supply water to the Hellshire community in St Catherine.

According to the NWC, based on the extent of the damage to the pipelines, it is estimating that the work will be completed by 5:00 pm tomorrow, Friday, February 21.

Areas affected include, Upperfort A & B, Johnson Hill, Edge Hill, Hellshire Hills, Cave Hill, Hellshire Glades, Seaforth, Sand Hill and Sand Hills Vista.