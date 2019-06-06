Brother, sister get 88 years in St Andrew murder, arson case

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The siblings who were last year accused of killing a woman and her two young children in Tower Hill, St Andrew were sentenced to 88 years when they appeared before Home Circuit Court on May 31, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is reporting.

The brother and sister were charged on a four-count indictment containing three counts of murder and one count of arson for the murders of Kashief Jackson and her two children, whose bodies were found inside their home on July 18 last year.

The children, one-year-old Aviere Williams, and seven-day-old Aranza Williams reportedly died from smoke inhalation while Jackson died from stab wounds.

The accused siblings, Jamelia Leslie, who at the time was a 27-year-old quality control inspector and mother to a four-year-old child and her brother Javone Leslie who was 26 at the time, pleaded guilty and were sentenced on:

Count 1 – For the murder of Kasheif Jackson, mother – 36 years

Count 2– For the murder of the deceased's 2-year-old-child – 21 years

Count 3 – For the murder of the deceased's 7-day-old-child – 21 years; and

Count 4 – For arson – 10 years.

At the time of the incident, Jackson, then 29 was said to be in an intimate relationship with 42-year-old Arnel Williams, a farmer, who was said to also be having intimate relations with the female accused.

Williams is the father of Jackson's two young children.

In his statement, Williams admitted he knew about the threats from the female accused to the deceased. He also stated that the accused woman was financially supporting him and the children he shared with the deceased.