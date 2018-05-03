Brothers fined $800k for forgery

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Two brothers have been fined $800,000 or nine months in prison after pleading guilty to uttering forged documents..



According to the Major Organised and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA), in 2013 Baccus Engineering Work submitted an application to the National Contracts Commission (NCC) to be registered as a public sector contractor.



However, during the verification of the documents it was discovered that the individual listed on Baccus’ application as a resident engineer was not working with the company at the time but, was otherwise employed to the Rural Water Supply.



The matter was subsequently reported to MOCA and the brothers, Robert and Mark Bacchus, arrested and charged with uttering forged documents.



During the hearing of the case in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on April 16, both men pleaded guilty to the charge and were sentenced.