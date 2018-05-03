Brothers fined $800k for forgery
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Two brothers have been fined $800,000 or nine months in prison after pleading guilty to uttering forged documents..
According to the Major Organised and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA), in 2013 Baccus Engineering Work submitted an application to the National Contracts Commission (NCC) to be registered as a public sector contractor.
However, during the verification of the documents it was discovered that the individual listed on Baccus’ application as a resident engineer was not working with the company at the time but, was otherwise employed to the Rural Water Supply.
The matter was subsequently reported to MOCA and the brothers, Robert and Mark Bacchus, arrested and charged with uttering forged documents.
During the hearing of the case in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on April 16, both men pleaded guilty to the charge and were sentenced.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy