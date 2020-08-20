Brown's Hall gets new health centre

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Hundreds of residents of Brown's Hall and surrounding communities in rural St Catherine now have access to health services close to their doorsteps.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, officially opened the Brown's Hall Health Centre on Wednesday, August 19, which was built at a cost of $24 million through public-private partnership.

He said that the facility is equipped and ready to serve residents. It is staffed with about 14 health professionals.

Dr Tufton hailed the various stakeholders who came together to make the project a reality.

Kemteck Development and Construction Limited and Omni Industries Limited, whose principals are natives of Brown's Hall, provided the funds, with the National Health Fund (NHF) doing the design work, while other entities and individuals provided support in other areas.

“It is a partnership of half a dozen critical stakeholders that has made this health centre possible. With a vision, with commitment and with the willingness to work with others, there is a lot of good that can be done for people in communities, and this is a good example of it,” Dr Tufton said.

The Type One health facility will serve communities such as Macka Tree, Marlie Hill, Belfield and Blue Hole.

It provides curative services, maternal and child healthcare, dressing of wounds, immunisation and family planning.

It is staffed by one resident midwife, a visiting doctor and public health nurse, six community health aides, and other personnel.

Regional Director at the Ministry, Maureen Golding, in her remarks said: “This facility is an important centre and will have a far-reaching and tremendous impact on the health and wellness of the citizens in these environs.”