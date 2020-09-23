Brown Burke hails 'modest improvement' in CAPE, CSEC passes

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Shadow Minister of Education and Training Dr Angela Brown Burke has extended congratulations to teachers, parents, and students on this year's Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) passes.

The national results show a 92 per cent pass rate for CAPE, and 76.5 per cent for CSEC.

Brown Burke described the results as a modest improvement.

“These are commendable given the prevailing conditions. It is obvious that our students are more resilient than we have been giving them credit for,” she said.

Her comments were included in a statement issued this morning in which she expressed agreement with the Ministry of Education's decision to delay face-to-face schooling for the new school term scheduled to begin October 5.