Brown Burke supports urgent review of CXC discrepancies

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition spokesperson on Education and Training, Angela Brown Burke, has expressed her support for the urgent review of the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) discrepancies.

In a press release today, Dr Brown Burke said dialogue between the leadership of CXC and stakeholders, including students, parents and school administrators, is a necessary process in order to address mounting disquiet about poor grades.

“This process of dialogue would be helpful in identifying any areas that could benefit from reconsideration including any inconsistency in grading, comparison of student profiles and their performance. An examination of the curriculum and what was expected might also be a useful tool in this analysis,” Dr Brown Burke said.

Dr Brown Burke noted the concerns raised by students about the inconsistency in grades and their insistence on a process of review. She has also noted the comments from Wayne Wesley, CXC Registrar, regarding the total number of formal queries being made which he believes is not significant.

The shadow minister said she is therefore calling for immediate dialogue amongst all stakeholders for a clearer ventilating of the issues surrounding the recent CXC performance report.

She said that given the concerns of students and parents, it is important to ensure that students of modest means are not prevented from making queries because of the costs involved. Students who are on the PATH programme and are requesting review should be accommodated by the government, Dr Brown Burke added.