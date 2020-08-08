'Brown man' charged with two counts of murder
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Thirty-six-year-old Oral Thompson, otherwise called Brown Man, of McWhinney Street in Kingston was charged with two counts of murder following a shooting incident at a plaza on Hagley Park Road in Kingston on Saturday, July 25.
Thompson was charged with the murder of 52-year-old Clarence Betten, a businessman of Red Hills Boulevard, and 30-year-old Odane Thomas of Harvey Road, both in the parish.
According to the police, about 9:25 pm on the day in question, Betten and Thomas were among a group of people standing on the plaza when Thompson approached and opened gunfire at them.
The police were summoned and Betten and Thomas taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Subsequent to the incident, Thompson turned up at a hospital suffering from gunshot injuries received when he was challenged by a licensed firearm holder, the police said.
He was admitted and treated under police guard and was charged on Friday, August 7 upon his release from hospital.
He is expected to appear in court at a later date.
