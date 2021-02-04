Bruce Golding appointed chairman First Rock Global Holdings Limited in Barbados

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Former Prime Minister of Jamaica, Bruce Golding has been appointed Chairman of First Rock Global Holdings Barbados Limited, a member of the First Rock Group.

Golding joins in a non-executive capacity of the Caribbean private equity firm, along with newly appointed Managing Director Chris Yeung.

The First Rock Group, co-founded by Ryan Reid and Michael Banbury, comprises First Rock Capital Resource Limited, First Rock Capital Holdings, First Rock Global Holdings (Barbados) Limited, First Rock USA LLC, First Rock Capital Cayman Ltd, First Rock Capital Latam, First Rock Realty and Dolla Financial Services.

Golding brings with him his expertise in business, economics and public administration.

“We are committed to building a strong team. As First Rock expands operations across the Caribbean and Latin America, we are committed to seeking out and utilising the most competent human talent. Golding has a proven track record and will lead the board of directors as we further develop and build out First Rock Group,” Co-Founder and CEO First Rock Group, Ryan Reid shared.

“First Rock Global Holdings (Barbados) Limited is set to pursue private equity transactions across the region, particularly focusing on financial services and small and medium enterprises. Under the leadership of Chris Yeung, the team is well equipped and prepared to catapult the firm to achieve its strategic objectives. I am excited to join the group,” Golding said.