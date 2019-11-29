Bruce Golding re-conferred title of Honorary Distinguished Fellow at UWI

KINGSTON, Jamaica—The University of the West Indies (UWI) is announcing that it has re-conferred the title of Honorary Distinguished Fellow on former Prime Minister of Jamaica and Mona campus alumnus, Bruce Golding, for another five years from November 11, 2019.

The UWI said Golding, who has been an engaged and active participant in university life, first received this honorary appointment in 2014.

The university said his contributions to UWI discourse in Caribbean integration and the challenges facing CARICOM have served to enlighten students and professors alike.

“His offering of advice to university administrators in the areas of the future financing of the university, and the repositioning of the academy in the economy of the region has been invaluable. The University is honoured to have Mr Golding as an active member of its community,” UWI said in a statement.

The UWI added that Golding will contribute to university life in the academic arena, in particular giving guest lectures and seminars, and assisting students and faculty in conducting research in various spheres of study.

The university said he will continue to lend his expertise and network to developing vital linkages between the public and private sectors, with a view to identifying and promoting practical areas for dynamic collaboration.

UWI noted that similar appointments have been conferred on former prime ministers, such as Sir Erskine Sandiford, and Owen Arthur at the Cave Hill Campus in Barbados, and Portia Simpson-Miller at the Mona Campus in Jamaica.

The university said Golding is committed to strengthening linkages between research and policy so that the latest research findings can be reflected in high level policy discussions and made available to decision-makers within the region.