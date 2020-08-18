Bruce Golding throws support behind Pearnel Charles Jr
CLARENDON, Jamaica – Former Prime Minister Bruce Golding is throwing his weight behind political newcomer, Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate Pearnel Charles Jr, who is trying to retain the South Eastern Clarendon seat for the party.
Golding, along with former JLP Member of Parliament Rudyard Spencer, was among the handful of individuals allowed within the precincts of the nomination centre at Vere Technical this morning where Charles Jr successfully completed his nomination.
Speaking with OBSERVER ONLINE after that exercise, Golding expressed confidence in Charles Jr.
"I wasn't able to be here with him when he had the by-elections (March 2020) because I had to be in Guyana for their elections, so I felt I owed him some presence.
“He's a bright young man, brilliant young man, and I think he has done extremely well in his short political career and I think he has a tremendous future of service to the country and to whatever extent my presence can ensure his re-election, because he has only been Member of Parliament for a few short months, so whatever I can do to ensure he continues and that Andrew Holness can continue to lead the country, that I will do,” Golding said.
“Those are my two critical objectives."
Pearnel Charles Jr, who is up against the People's National Party's (PNP) Patricia Duncan Sutherland, arrived at the nomination centre at 11:03 am to be nominated. Following the exercise he greeted scores of bell ringing, horn-blowing green clad supporters who converged outside the gate boisterously declaring their support.
"Patricia don't stand a chance, she don't have a chance to go Gordon House, dis a Hugh Lawson Shearer (Jamaica's third prime minister who successfully contested the seat in the 1967 general elections) seat," one female supporter declared to an amused trio of police officers.
Security personnel on hand after this morning's exercise were hard put to manage the traffic that built up outside the school gates. Scores of Labourites, some masked, some unmasked, poured into vehicles and lined the roadways with flagrant disregard for social distancing.
Alicia Dunkley-Willis
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy