'Bubble to bubble' mentally draining, confesses Holder

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (CMC) — Captain Jason Holder has once again alluded to 'bubble fatigue' in the West Indies squad following their series whitewash to New Zealand here on Monday.

The highly rated all-rounder said playing amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic impacted players mentally, especially with the challenge of “going from bubble to bubble” and having to undergo quarantine protocols in respective countries.

“It has been a tough year not only for the team but I know for me personally it has been tough,” Holder said following the innings and 12-run defeat in the second Test inside four days here.

“I haven't seen home in six months now. We've been going non-stop – we've had pay cuts – and it's a situation where you're still trying to make a living and still looking to make use of every opportunity that you get.

“But having said that, going from bubble to bubble, being isolated in a room, sometimes the room just gets smaller and smaller by the second. I know a few guys have some tired minds – we've been on the road for a little while.”

He added: “It will be good for the guys to get home for Christmas and spend some time with their families. Hopefully some of them get there in time … this will be much needed rest for some players to just refresh and come back.”

West Indies arrived in New Zealand on October 30, spending a month-and-a-half over a series comprising three Twenty20 Internationals and two Tests.

Some players, like Holder, came from the Indian Premier League, which was also played under strict health protocols in the United Arab Emirates from September 19 to November 10.

Prior to the IPL, many of the West Indies players were involved in the Caribbean Premier League, again played in a bio-secure “bubble” in Trinidad from August 18 to September 10.

Last June, Holder and an expanded Test squad arrived in England for the ground-breaking three-Test tour in July – the first to be played following the global lockdown of cricket due to COVID-19.

Holder, who is scheduled to play a handful of games in the ongoing Australia Big Bash League during the last week of December, said he was at the point of “mental exhaustion”.

“I haven't seen Barbados in five, six months so it's been hard for me being on the road so long,” Holder explained.

“I'm getting to the point where I'm a little bit mentally exhausted as well. I need some time away so we'll see how that goes in the next couple weeks.

“But I'm still enjoying the cricket, I'm still enjoying what I'm doing but the bubble life hasn't been easy.”

Holder is expected to be on the road again next month with Cricket West Indies on Tuesday confirming a Test and one-day tour of Bangladesh from January 18 to February 15.