Buchanan, Morris, Gordon Webley endorse Golding for PNP presidency

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Former Deputy General Secretary of the People's National Party (PNP), Luther Buchanan, today confirmed his support for Mark Golding in a post on the candidate's social media pages.

In a statement on the subject, Golding's campaign said the move "has quelled speculation of where the former Member of Parliament for East Westmoreland's support lies and signals that the “big tent” that Golding has extended across the party for unity is resonating".

Senator Gabriela Morris and Joan Gordon Webley have also declared their support for Golding.

Said Morris:“…He is a progressive leader. His organisational skills, ability to unite the party and his strong constituency base will be crucial in repositioning and rebuilding the party."

"I support Mark Golding because he's someone you can speak with and he conducts himself with decorum," said Gordon Webley.

The trio join MPs Angela Brown-Burke and Anthony Hylton who previously declared their support for Golding.

The Golding campaign has announced that their candidate will be nominated on Friday, October 23. The party will vote for their sixth president on November 7.