Budget cuts, COVID-19 force 2021 census postponement

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Statistical institute of Jamaica (STATIN) this morning advised that the population census scheduled for April 2021 has been postponed and may be held in the following year.

Speaking at a digital press briefing, director general of the institute Carol Coy said the decision was taken not only as a result of the uncertainties brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, but also as a result of cuts to the budget.

“The budget for the 2021 census was reduced, so we will not be able to undertake a census in 2021. The census takes quite a bit of planning, so with the cutting of the budget we will not be able to do the major preparations that we would have anticipated, and that we would have been doing during this fiscal year. The census therefore has had to be postponed from April 2021.

“We're hoping that in April 2022 that we will be able [to undertake a census], if funds are available— because the census depends on funding from the government, “she further said when asked about a new date.

She, however, said that the preparations are ongoing, with a pilot still underway for this fiscal year.

The entity, which was allocated $927 million for the census' undertaking, has had budget cuts of some $900 million.

Kellaray Miles