Budget review resumes today at Gordon House

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Standing Finance Committee (SFC) of the House of Representatives will commence its review of the 2021/22 Estimates of Expenditure at Gordon House, today.

The two-day exercise, which commences this morning under the chairmanship of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert, is expected to end tomorrow. In order to ensure that the House completes the daily routine within reasonable time daily, in light of the nightly curfew, the starting time has been shifted from 10:00 am. To 9:00 am.

Cabinet Ministers, and their Ministry team, will make presentations to the committee, which is comprised of all 63 MPs. The MPs are allowed to ask questions for clarification of issues arising from the budget which was tabled by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke, on February 18. After the exercise is completed, the committee will table a report in the House which will facilitate the annual Budget Debate.

In a release yesterday, the Parliament noted that in an effort to allow for adequate physical distancing, no more than 63 people will be allowed on the floor of the Chamber at any time.

“As a consequence, each Ministry appearing before the Committee will be restricted to a team of no more than five persons, to include the Minister, Permanent Secretary and other key personnel. Additionally, each Minister will be present for examination of his/her respective Ministry and leave the Chamber immediately afterward.

“Each Ministry will be allotted a specific span of time. Therefore, Members will be encouraged to, as much as possible, prepare their questions beforehand to allow for the efficient examination of each ministry and a smooth process overall,” Minister of Tourism and House Leader Edmund Bartlett explained.

Scheduled to appear at the committee today are; Office of the Prime Minister, Office of the Cabinet; Ministry of Finance and the Public Service (Dr. Clarke); Ministry of Tourism (Edmund Bartlett); Ministry of Health and Wellness (Dr. Christopher Tufton; Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation (Everald Warmington/ Senator Aubyn Hill); Ministry of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change (Pearnel Charles Jnr); Ministry of National Security (Dr. Horace Chang/Senator Matthew Samuda); Ministry of Justice (Delroy Chuck) ;Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade (Senator Kamina Johnson-Smith); and Ministry of Labour and Social Security (Karl Samuda).

Balford Henry